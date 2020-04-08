BART cuts trains, will run every half-hour amid drop in ridership

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starting Wednesday, April 8 and into the foreseeable future, BART trains will not be pulling into stations like normal during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the transit agency, many trains are not needed because only a fraction of its 400,000 riders are hopping on the trains – less than 40,000 a day.

From now on, trains will be arriving at the station every half-hour weekdays Monday through Friday.

Weekend service will remain the same.

BART says despite fewer trains, there is still plenty of space for social distancing.

