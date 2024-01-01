ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — According to Bay Area Rapid Transit, there is a major delay Monday morning on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions after a train derailed and caught fire between Orinda and Lafayette stations.

A train is not able to move between Lafayette and Orinda BART stations. A Yellow Line train heading eastbound was derailed outside of the Orinda Station around 9 a.m. Monday. The passengers self-evacuated and were escorted to Orinda Station by BART personnel, according to the BART Police Department.

According to BART, two train cars were on fire. Orinda fire crews were able to extinguish the flames.

Photo: Craig Church

Photo: Craig Church

BART police and fire crews are at the scene, BART said.

There is no service between Rockridge and Walnut Creek as of 9:47 a.m., the transit agency said. BART suggested on their X account for commuters to seek alternate means of transportation. No bus bridge has been established.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.