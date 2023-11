SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 20-minute delay on the San Francisco line in the SFO and Millbrae directions due to police activity has been resolved, according to 511.org. The system is recovering from an earlier problem at West Oakland station that was also due to police activity, BART said.

All trains are stopping again at West Oakland station.

There is no word on when the delay on the San Francisco line will be resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.