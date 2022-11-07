(KRON) — Wet weather conditions in the Bay Area on Monday caused a delay on BART. BART announced in a tweet that its entire system will be delayed 20 minutes because of the weather.

A new storm came in from the Pacific on Monday, bringing rain and wind to the Bay Area. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said she expects rain to pick up Monday night.

“Keep those umbrellas handy! The afternoon will be unsettled with a chance of pop-up showers and even thunderstorms, particularly in the North Bay,” KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said Monday afternoon. “We will also see the wind pick up later today and a Wind Advisory goes into effect tonight at 7 p.m. for San Francisco and our coastal areas from the North to the South Bay.”