SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There are 20-minute delays on several BART lines Friday night due to an equipment problem at the 16th Street Mission station, BART confirmed to KRON4.

While the problem persists, BART is single-tracking between the Montgomery and 24th Street Mission stations. Services headed towards Millbrae and the East Bay are affected.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Muni is providing bus services from Embarcadero to 24th Street Mission. Passengers headed to the East Bay and South Bay at the 16th Street and 24th Street stations can board bus lines 14 and 49.

BART does not know what is causing the equipment problem, and there is no estimated time for when full services will resume.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.