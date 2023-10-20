SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Service on BART’s Red Line is being restored after the BART Police Department detained a person who was on the trackway at the Berkeley Station Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from BART.

Earlier, service had been delayed for 20 minutes, prior to being temporarily suspended. BART was advising Richmond and Berkeley riders heading toward SF to take the Orange Line and transfer at MacArthur.

Riders heading from SF to Richmond/Berkeley were advised to take the Yellow Line and transfer at 19th Street Oakland.

No other details were immediately available. Residual delays are expected as service recovers, BART said.