SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Bay Area Rapid Transit announced its trains are delayed systemwide in all directions early Tuesday.

By 5:57 a.m., the delay was only 10 minutes and was attributed to “scheduled track maintenance.” However, the Transbay Tube in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions is experiencing a “major delay” attributed to “an equipment problem on the track.” Trains are single-tracking through the tube.

Muni is offering service between the Embarcadero and Daly City stations.

The initial advisory went out at 5:18 a.m., stating the delay was 20 minutes, and that it was due to an earlier track problem.

The delay is in “all directions.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bay City News contributed reporting.