HAYWARD, Calif. (BCN) — Free AC Transit buses will replace BART trains between South Hayward and Union City Saturday and Sunday while crews make extensive track upgrades, agency officials said.

BART officials are advising the public to expect delays of 20-25 minutes. Riders can skip the service impact by traveling to South Hayward Station to take BART, officials said. The regular last northbound departure from Berryessa at 11:49 p.m. is cancelled.

The last train departing Berryessa will be a Union City-bound train at 11:19 p.m. where a bus shuttle will be available to South Hayward.

A large construction project is now underway in southern Alameda County. Crews are replacing critical trackway components between the South Hayward and Union City BART stations as well as advancing preliminary work to create a new storage facility at the Hayward Maintenance Complex for hundreds of Fleet of the Future cars.

This critical work will replace nearly 50-year-old track infrastructure. For more information, visit BART.gov.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.