SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There are major delays on BART Wednesday due to a person on the in the Transbay Tube, BART said on social media.

BART service is impacted in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions. The red, yellow, blue and green lines are affected.

Trains headed to the East Bay are being turned back at the Embarcadero station. Transbay commuters are being advised to get across the bay on a ferry or bus.

BART first posted about the delay just after 5 p.m. BART police are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.