BART delays on Antioch line due to track maintenance Sunday

ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — Passengers on BART’s Antioch line should expect delays Sunday in both the Antioch and SFO/Millbrae directions due to track maintenance between the Lafayette and Orinda stations, BART officials said.

BART is repairing electrical lines and a substation in Lafayette, and the work means that service will be reduced to one track in Lafayette on several weekend days in June and July.

Riders in the area should expect delays of 15-20 minutes.

The single track service between the stations will also happen on Saturday, June 26 and Saturday, July 3.