(KRON) — A “major” medical emergency on a Bay Area Rapid Transportation track brought the Bay Fair station to a stop on Wednesday afternoon, according to BART officials. Trains were not stopping at the station as of 1 p.m., and the coroner is now on the scene, BART said.

The station closure was reported around 1:20 p.m. and it was affecting trains heading in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions. AC Transit is providing travel to BART customers.

There is no Green Line service between Berryessa and Daly City at this time. Those traveling from Berryessa can board a Richmond train and then transfer to a Daly City train at the San Leandro station, BART said.

Those with BART tickets can travel on bus lines 10, 34 and 35 which run between San Leandro, Bay Fair and Hayward stations. Bus 28 runs from San Leandro, Bayfair and Castro Valley, BART officials said. Bus 48 runs from Bayfair, Castro Valley and Hayward.