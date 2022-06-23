(KRON) — BART riders who commute through Concord and Pleasant Hill need to give themselves extra time to arrive to their destinations, as BART has still not fixed the track that warped because of the extreme heat on Tuesday afternoon.

The warped track caused a train to partially derail between the Concord and Pleasant Hill stations.

Trains going through the area still need to share one track instead of having their own separate line for each direction.

For commuters, this could mean a five to 15 minute delay.

BART worked on the track all day yesterday but could not make permanent repairs. They did not say when they would be finished, so this could become the new norm for the immediate future.