BART director calls for more safety on trains

HAYWARD (KRON) – A member of BART’s Board of Directors is saying it is time to take steps to improve passenger safety in the wake of Tuesday’s deadly stabbing.

A BART passenger is killed while trying to prevent another BART passenger from being the victim of a crime.

“That is even more sad that a Good Samaritan stepped up to try to defuse a situation on a train and he ends up being the person who loses his life. That is a rare occasion when someone is actually killed on a BART train,” Debora Allen with the BART Board of Directors said.

However, BART Director Debora Allen says one life taken is one too many.

“We have whole-lot to do here in terms of making BART safe for everyone. It should definitely be more safe on BART than the worse of our city streets that BART travels through,” Allen said.

Her solution?

“I would rather start by just getting good fare gates that people can’t push through and hop over and slide under,” Allen said.

Director Allen says she would also add more unarmed community service officers to the bolster the 35 sworn BART officers on duty at any given time patrolling all 48 stations.

“They work side by side with our sworn police officers. They are trained by them. We currently have that classification. I have been advocating for this for a long time. I believe there is money. What has to happen here is BART personnel, staff and possibly the general manager have to prioritize this as the most important project for us,” Allen said.