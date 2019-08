SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Paper tickets will no longer be available at the Embarcadero BART station starting today.

It’s all part of BART’s move to encourage riders to use Clipper cards.

BART will also phase out paper ticket sales at the Powell Street station and Downtown Berkeley station next month.

Customers will still be able to use and reload paper tickets at those stations, but BART’s goal is to transition to Clipper cards only by next year.

