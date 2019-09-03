BART eliminating paper tickets at Powell Street station starting Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s Powell Street BART station is eliminating paper tickets, starting Tuesday.

This is all part of the transit agency’s move toward a Clipper card only system.

Powell Street is the third BART station to get rid of paper tickets all together.

The Embarcadero and 19th Street stations did away with paper last month.

Riders will now need a Clipper card to ride.

BART said the change will decrease paper jams at the fare gate, machine maintenance and long lines.

Because of the change, BART says riders will also avoid paying a $0.50 paper ticket fee for one-way fares.

Downtown Berkeley’s BART station will be the fourth station to make the change, starting Sept. 24.

The Clipper-card only system is expected to roll out system-wide in 2020.

Next Monday, August 5, BART will begin its Clipper-only sales pilot program at 19th Street Oakland Station as part of efforts to phase out paper tickets.



Clipper and BART will have staff at 19th St Station to answer questions, help customers, and hand out free Clipper cards. pic.twitter.com/11NVMZklP4 — SFBART (@SFBART) August 1, 2019