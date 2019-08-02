BART eliminating paper tickets, starting at four stations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART is making a big change, starting next week.

The transit agency is doing away with paper tickets, moving toward a Clipper card only system.

The change takes effect at four pilot stations, starting at 19th Street in Oakland on Monday.

The Oakland station will stop selling paper tickets and will only sell Clipper cards.

The change will take effect system-wide on BART next year.

The elimination of paper tickets will start at three other stations this fall.

Embarcadero: Starting Aug. 19

Powell Street: Starting Sept. 3

Downtown Berkeley: Starting Sept. 24

The transit agency says Clipper cards are accepted by nearly all Bay Area transit systems — and often include discounted fares.

Because of the change, BART says riders will avoid paying a $0.50 paper ticket fee for one-way fares.

The change will also decrease fare gate paper jams, machine maintenance and long lines, the agency says.