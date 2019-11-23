BART equipment problems causing system wide delays

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2013, file photo, Bay Area Rapid Transit passengers wait for a BART train to depart the Fruitvale station in Oakland, Calif. A California transit chief said a man was stabbed to death Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, during a fight between two men on a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An equipment problem on BART tracks is causing major system wide delays, BART tweeted Friday evening.

BART is reportedly experiencing train control issues that are leading to reduced speeds, meaning major delays for riders.

The transportation system says it is working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

We are experiencing train control issues that are causing us to operate at reduced speeds, resulting in delays. We are working to correct the problem as quickly as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience. — SFBART (@SFBART) November 23, 2019

No additional information is available at this time, check back for updates.