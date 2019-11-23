Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

BART equipment problems causing system wide delays

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2013, file photo, Bay Area Rapid Transit passengers wait for a BART train to depart the Fruitvale station in Oakland, Calif. A California transit chief said a man was stabbed to death Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, during a fight between two men on a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An equipment problem on BART tracks is causing major system wide delays, BART tweeted Friday evening.

BART is reportedly experiencing train control issues that are leading to reduced speeds, meaning major delays for riders.

The transportation system says it is working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

No additional information is available at this time, check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News