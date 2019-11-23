BART equipment problems causing system wide delays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An equipment problem on BART tracks is causing major system wide delays, BART tweeted Friday evening.
BART is reportedly experiencing train control issues that are leading to reduced speeds, meaning major delays for riders.
The transportation system says it is working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.
No additional information is available at this time, check back for updates.
