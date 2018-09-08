BART expands service to/from Warm Springs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - BART announced Saturday that there will be direct service to/from Warm Springs on the green and orange lines Monday through Saturday starting Monday, Sept. 10.
Passengers will no longer need to transfer at the Fremont station.
Sunday service will remain unchanged with orange line service to Warm Springs.
Green line service will also return to a 5 a.m. start time Monday through Friday, which was the case before the Warm Springs station opened back in 2017.
You can see the new orange line train departure/arrival time at Warm Springs and the new Saturday green line train departure/arrival time at Warm Springs on bart.gov.
