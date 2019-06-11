BART experiences major delays due to hot weather

The hot weather across the Bay Area has caused major delays for BART, according to officials.
BART announced a delay system-wide in all directions due to the weather-related track equipment problems.
If you are taking BART on Monday evening, be aware and expect delays.
Check back for more details.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- VIDEO: SUSPECTED ‘PEEPING TOM’ SEEN AT GIRL’S WINDOW IN CAMPBELL
- BABY DIES AFTER BEING LEFT IN HOT CAR FOR 16 HOURS
- WARRIORS PART-OWNER FINED, BANNED FROM GAMES FOR 1 YEAR
- COUPLE SAYS THEY GOT SICK AT SAME RESORT WHERE 3 AMERICANS DIED
- SHERIFF’S DEPUTY BITTEN BY SNAKE WHILE LOOKING FOR MARIJUANA GROW