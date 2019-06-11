Live Now
BART experiences major delays due to hot weather

The hot weather across the Bay Area has caused major delays for BART, according to officials.

BART announced a delay system-wide in all directions due to the weather-related track equipment problems. 

If you are taking BART on Monday evening, be aware and expect delays. 

Check back for more details. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

