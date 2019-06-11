BART experiences major delays due to hot weather

The hot weather across the Bay Area has caused major delays for BART, according to officials.

BART announced a delay system-wide in all directions due to the weather-related track equipment problems.

If you are taking BART on Monday evening, be aware and expect delays.

There is a major delay system wide due to an extreme weather mechanical problems .— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) June 11, 2019

