BART experiencing delays between Embarcadero and 24th St. Mission stations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART is currently expecting delays in San Francisco, according to its Twitter page.

At 6:30 p.m., BART tweeted that there will be 20 to 30 minutes delays until around 8 p.m. between the Embarcadero Station and the 24th St. Mission Station.

Crews are reportedly replacing outdated cables and pipes. They now are wrapping up and moving their equipment out of the tunnel.

Normal two-track service will resume after 8 p.m., per BART.

