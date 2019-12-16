SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART is currently expecting delays in San Francisco, according to its Twitter page.
At 6:30 p.m., BART tweeted that there will be 20 to 30 minutes delays until around 8 p.m. between the Embarcadero Station and the 24th St. Mission Station.
Crews are reportedly replacing outdated cables and pipes. They now are wrapping up and moving their equipment out of the tunnel.
Normal two-track service will resume after 8 p.m., per BART.
For a look at current traffic conditions, click here.
- In reversal, Hallmark will reinstate same-sex marriage ads
- Police: 2 teens arrested for shoplifting, pepper spraying officers in San Bruno
- BART experiencing delays between Embarcadero and 24th St. Mission stations
- 5-year-old girl sells cookies, hot cocoa to pay off classmates’ lunch debt
- 49ers clinch playoff berth for 1st time since 2013 following Rams’ loss