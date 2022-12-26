SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Bay Area Rapid Transit is experiencing a 10-minute systemwide delay due to wet weather conditions, according to a service advisory.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
by: John Ferrannini
