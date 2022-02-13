BART extends train service availabilities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART is giving passengers more options and new services. A new transfer point at Bayfair in East Bay is starting on Monday.

Trains currently run until midnight during the weekdays and Saturday.

But now, riders will have a chance to catch the train until 12 a.m. starting Feb. 20.

BART is also going to be offering five lines of service every day of the week now until 9 p.m.

These changes came as more people are returning to work after the Pandemic started. BART is adding more trains on its yellow line on Saturdays in response to increased passengers.

BART is also working with Caltrain to make sure people have enough time to transfer between trains.