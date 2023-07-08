(KRON) — The entire Bay Area Rapid Transit network was impacted by delays on Saturday, according to a service advisory from BART.

At this time, there is no Red Line service traveling between Millbrae and Richmond. Passengers traveling out of Richmond should plan to board a Berryessa train, then transfer to an SFO/Millbrae train at MacArthur station, BART said.

Travelers heading from Millbrae should take an SFO/Antioch train and transfer to a Richmond train at the 19th Street station.

KRON On is streaming now

This is a developing story. Please stick with BART for updates.