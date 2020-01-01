New year, new BART fares

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – New year means new prices at BART.

Starting today, it’s going to cost riders more each swipe at the terminal.

It’s a 5.4% inflation rate increase.

The price differences depend on where you’re going.

For a short trip like Downtown Berkeley to 19th Street and Oakland, it will be 10 more cents per ride.

A longer trip like Antioch to Montgomery will go up around 40 cents.

It’s all part of a program approved by the BART board back in 2003 and then renewed again in 2013.

BART officials say the inflation price increase program raises fares .5% less than the area’s inflation rate every two years.

They say it’s important so the company can keep up to date with maintenance and safety, especially with the Bay Area’s current homeless crisis.

Paper tickets will continue to have a 50-cent surcharge per trip.

BART is encouraging everyone to buy a Clipper card instead.

You can expect these price increases to happen again, as the BART board has approved a third series of inflation-based fare increases which will go into effect in 2022, 2024, and 2026.

If you’re wondering how much your BART ride will be, click here to check out an online fare rate calculator.

