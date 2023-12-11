SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Changes are coming to BART fares in the new year, the transit agency announced on Monday. Beginning on Jan. 1, fares across the system will increase by 5.5%, raising the average fare by about 23 cents to $4.43, BART said.

Riders taking a 12-mile trip from downtown Berkeley to Embarcadero would see a 25 cent fare increase to $4.75, BART said. A longer trip, such as the 45-mile trip from Antioch to Montgomery Street, would increase 40 cents to $8.60.

The fare increase is expected to bring in an additional $26 million in operating funds for the struggling transit system, BART announced.

Low-income riders to pay less

Despite the overall fare increase, low-income riders will pay less for BART next year. The Clipper START discount — a program for Bay Area residents earning under 200% of the federal poverty level — will increase to 50%, meaning participants will effectively pay half price to ride BART.

Additionally, BART will begin rolling out new fare gates next year. The new gates were designed to help protect against fare evasion.