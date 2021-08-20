BART hours extended ahead of Giants-A’s Battle of the Bay series

A banner reads a welcome to Oakland Athletics fans at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball’s opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — BART announced it is extending its hours just in time for Friday’s Battle of the Bay game in Oakland.

The highly-anticipated San Francisco Giants-Oakland Athletics game starts at 6:40 p.m.

Fans will be treated with postgame fireworks and BART riders don’t have to worry about missing the lightshow.

BART said it will run until 12 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays.

In addition, BART has added four extra trains for the game to get fans back home faster.

The three-game series kicks of Friday at the Oakland Coliseum. Saturday and Sunday’s games will begin at 1:07 p.m.