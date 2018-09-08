Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photos: SF BART

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Looking to expand your wardrobe closet?

If you're a fan of BART and V-neck shirts, we've got good news for you!

BART is now selling t-shirts for those of you who'd like to rep your local transit agency.

If you're interested, you can stop by the BART booth at Oakland Pride on Sunday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The two options (yellow brick road or unicorn) are $20 each.

Only cash or credit card will be accepted.

Supplies are limited -- so act fast!

