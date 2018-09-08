BART is now selling t-shirts
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Looking to expand your wardrobe closet?
If you're a fan of BART and V-neck shirts, we've got good news for you!
BART is now selling t-shirts for those of you who'd like to rep your local transit agency.
If you're interested, you can stop by the BART booth at Oakland Pride on Sunday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The two options (yellow brick road or unicorn) are $20 each.
Only cash or credit card will be accepted.
Supplies are limited -- so act fast!
- MOVIE STAR BURT REYNOLDS DIES AT 82
- APPLE RECALLS DEFECTIVE IPHONE 8, OFFERS FREE REPAIR
- CA BILL THAT ALLOWS 4 AM LAST CALL FOR ALCOHOL PASSES
- MAN BEATS, VIOLENTLY RAPES HOMELESS WOMAN IN FRESNO
- POLICE RAID HOME OF COUPLE WHO RAISED $400K FOR HOMELESS MAN
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
BART expands service to/from Warm...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
2.8-magnitude earthquake strikes East...
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Two arrested in stabbing at Milpitas Jack in the Box
- 200-acre fire burning in Napa County spurs mandatory evacuations
- Powerful hurricane could be headed to US
- Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams to win US Open title
Video Center
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.