BART launches program for carpool drivers to pay to park in app

BART has launched a program that allows riders who carpool to four stations to pay for parking through the BART app.

It will only work for people who carpool to the Dublin-Pleasanton, Orinda, Antioch, and Warm Springs stations.

You will also be able to park in the permit section of the parking lot.

BART officials say they expect to expand the program to other stations later this year.

