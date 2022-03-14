(BCN) – BART officials issued an alert early Monday that red line service is not running between Richmond station and Millbrae/SFO due to ongoing power issues.

Officials advised passengers to take a shuttle train between SFO station and Millbrae and transfer to or from a yellow line (Antioch – SFO).

The Orange line (Richmond – Berryessa) is still running and officials advised passengers to use Yellow Line (Antioch – SFO) trains and transfer at MacArthur (SF-bound) or 19th Street/Oakland (Richmond-bound) for Transbay service.

No estimate as provided when regular service would resume.

BART officials said last week that a power cable broke Sunday, March 6, between the El Cerrito Plaza and Ashby stations and that the red line service may not resume this week.

On Monday, March 7, a power substation also failed along the same section of the Red Line, which operates between Richmond and Millbrae and the San Francisco International Airport.

The substation failure subsequently caused a loss of power at the El Cerrito Del North and North Berkeley stations.

Powers and Shane Edwards, BART’s assistant general manager of operations, said last week that a contractor was to examine the cable this past weekend and BART intends to reactivate the substation as soon as it can. Edwards said the agency hopes to resume full Red and Orange Line service “in the coming weeks.”

