SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Red Line on BART between the Richmond and MacArthur stations will be suspended “for a few days,” the agency stated.

The reason is a power problem.

A cable broke between the El Cerrito Plaza and Ashby stations on Sunday, which was followed by a substation failure early Monday that interrupted service between the Richmond and downtown Berkeley stations, as KRON4 reported.

Yesterday, BART stated that it could only provide “limited service” on the Richmond Line.

BART did not say when it will reopen the Red Line entirely. The transit agency is telling East Bay commuters to use the Orange Line to get from Richmond to Oakland. It will also be running a shuttle between the SFO and Millbrae stations in the meantime (the Millbrae station is the only station reachable via only the Red Line).