BART making major schedule changes starting Feb. 11

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Heads up for BART riders!

BART is making major schedule changes that will impact weekdays and Sundays starting Feb. 11.

It's all part of Measure RR funded improvements to the infrastructure, including projects to pugrade the electrical power system in downtown San Francisco, as well as the Transbay Tube Seismic Retrofit.

The following changes will go into effect starting Feb. 11:

Weekday Changes

BART opens at 5 a.m. on weekdays; there will be bus service alternatives during the 4 a.m. hour

BART will also be single-tracking trains through the Tube on weeknights for this project

Weekdays after 9pm, trains will run every 24 minutes instead of 20 because of single tracking.

On Friday evenings, trains will be added to the schedule after 8pm to the Green, Red, and Yellow lines to reduce wait times and increase capacity.

The first train from Daly City (5:03 am) to Antioch will skip from MacArthur directly to Pittsburg/Bay Point. The train will not pick up or drop off passengers between these stations. The next train from Daly City (5:11 am) will make all stops.

Weekday service improvements include:

New direct Millbrae to SFO service on weekdays from 6:30 am to 9 pm every 30 minutes.

Early morning/late-evening trains will now be longer.

A Fleet of the Future train will run as part of the schedule on each transbay line and some trains will be lengthened thanks to the arrival of the new fleet.

We are adding an additional Yellow Line train to the morning commute and we will extend one late afternoon train from Pleasant Hill to Pittsburg Bay Point.

New Richmond-Daly City (Red) and Warm Springs-Daly City (Green) trains on Friday evenings at select times.

Sunday Changes

To upgrade the electrical power system in Downtown San Francisco from 8am-6pm, we need to single track trains in San Francisco on some Sundays. We will maintain 20-minute headways, but impacts include:

For the most part, only one line (the Antioch/Yellow Line) will provide service through the Transbay Tube (some direct Red and Green line trains will be part of the schedule at select times).

Sunday service changes vary week to week and riders are encouraged to check the Trip Planner or the official BART app before each trip to see the service plan.

Dublin/Pleasanton/Blue Line service will operate between Dublin/Pleasanton and MacArthur.

All Lake Merritt-Dublin/Warm Springs Transbay riders must transfer at 12 th Station—go downstairs one level.

Station—go downstairs one level. All Millbrae riders must transfer to/from a San Francisco/Antioch train at SFO.

Sunday service improvements include:

Yellow Line passengers transferring to an East Bay line should transfer at MacArthur and will now have increased service with both a Blue and Orange Line train depending on destination.

Additional trains/train length will be added to the Orange/Richmond/Warm Springs service.

New direct Red and Green line trains added to the schedule on Sundays at select times.

There are no changes to Saturday service.

For the latest updates, visit bart.gov

