(KRON) — BART’s mask mandate is set to expire on Monday. The mandate was put into place on April 28 and is effective until July 18.

The mandate was went into effect after a vote by the BART Board of Directors. The vote happened after the federal mask mandate for public transit was struck down.

BART provides face masks at station agent booths and from safety staff. A citation of up to $75 can be issued to anyone not wearing a mask.

BART can extend the mask mandate, but there has been no word as to whether it will. COVID transmission levels have been high in all nine of the Bay Area’s counties for more than a month.

“We’re at a very high level, but not close to where we were in January,” said UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong. “And I think that’s probably the most objective number. So today at UCSF of what 44 patients across all four hospitals in January 150, so still a ways to go.”

KRON4 spoke to UC Berkeley infectious disease specialist John Swartzberg, who said Bay Area county health officers may consider reinstituting indoor mask mandates once hospitals start filling up. As of Friday, none of the counties are planning to put mask mandates back in place.