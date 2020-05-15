BART, Muni gear up for more riders as counties ease restrictions

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – BART and Muni officials are working hard to figure out the best way to ramp back up after slowing down significantly during the coronavirus pandemic.

The most important thing to these public transit agencies is making sure riders feel safe and comfortable hopping on a train or bus when they need to.

While they work to figure out how to make that happen, one thing is for sure – people will have to continue wearing face masks while riding public transportation in the Bay Area.

BART has signs posted all over stations reminding people to wear a mask and keep 6 feet of distance.

But in the future, social distancing might be a challenge as more people start to use public transportation.

Right now, ridership on BART is 93% down, with only about on average 20,000 riders per day.

BART and Muni have since decreased services through the shelter-in-place order, but both are expecting more riders in the coming weeks as non-essential businesses are now opening as part of Phase 2.

Muni has more bus lines going back into service Saturday.

This is going to be a challenge for transit agencies to navigate more riders while keeping safety precautions in effect.

BART is already getting creative, putting out a poll to riders asking if they would like the option to buy a personal hand strap to hold on while riding BART. A total 75% of respondents said they liked the idea.

