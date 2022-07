(KRON) – In the third of a series of issues this morning, Bay Area Rapid Transit had announced trains would not be stopping in West Oakland and Union City for the time being, before abruptly resuming service to those stations.

The reason? Two separate police activities. Trains will be passing both stations “until situations are resolved,” the transit agency stated. As of 11:11 a.m. Friday, trains have resumed normal service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.