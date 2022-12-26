SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART will be offering extended service for New Year’s Eve, the transit system announced in a press release on Monday. BART will be running its standard Saturday service with an extended closing time and extra event trains added.

BART’s 1 a.m. service for New Year’s Eve will include:

Three-line special service for the Yellow, Blue and Orange lines

Trains waiting at MacArthur, 12th St and Bay Fair for timed transfers

SFO and OAK airport stations will not be served

Last East Bay bound train running through downtown SF will be at around 1:30 a.m.

Last southbound train heading toward Millbrae will run through downtown SF at 2:10 a.m.

Extra event trains will run during the last hour of service to provide direct service

BART is also encouraging travelers to add the Clipper app to their phones and load funds on it before arriving at a station so that they can avoid lines. BART has updated its Trip Planner to include the extended service trains. The extra event trains however, will not appear in Trip Planner, since they will be dispatched based on crowding and availability, BART said.