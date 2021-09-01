BART offers 50% discounted fares for September

OAKLAND, CA – UNDATED FILE PHOTO. A Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train is seen in this undated file photo as it pulls into Oakland, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area Rapid Transit is offering 50% off of fares for the entire month of September, for riders using Clipper.

You can get the discount while using the Clipper app on your mobile device or using a Clipper card, which can be purchased from a BART station vending machine.

The discount will apply to all fares on Clipper and will be stackable with other Clipper discounts. That means 50% off will be given on top of already discounted Clipper cards such as Youth, Senior, RTC, Clipper Start, and the Gator Pass, according to the transit agency.

The discount will be automatically deducted when using Clipper at the fare gates. BART’s Trip Planner and Fare Calculator will include the special promotional price.

All riders are required to wear a face mask which covers the nose and mouth.

