SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area Rapid Transit revealed a photograph of its new head-high station fare gates.

The gates will be installed systemwide as part of BART’s latest effort to win riders back and overhaul safety in the system. The new fare gates will have a “new look and improved experience,” boost safety by reducing fare evasion, and don modern technology, transit officials said.

The overall fare gate array height (gate, console, integrated barrier) will form a tall barrier of 72” minimum to prevent fare evasion.

Earlier this year, BART’s Board of Directors approved a $90 million Next Generation Fare Gate project. The project calls for all stations to have the new fare gates by the end of 2025.

BART officials posted a photograph of the new gate design Tuesday, adding, “This is an overall structure for the Next Generation BART Fare Gates. This is a work in progress and not the final design. We’re ready to share a photo of the structure for the very first time. BART will be installing these prototypes at West Oakland Station by end of this year.”

A new BART fare gate is seen. (Image courtesy BART)

The new fare gates look unlike any other of the current 700 fare gates in the BART system. While the new design has not yet been finalized, the gates will have clear swing barriers that will be “very difficult” to be pushed through, jumped over, or maneuvered under, BART officials said.

Riders’ reactions on X to the photograph and design were mixed. “BART, I love you but these gates are terrible and are hostile to your regular riders,” one X user wrote.

The next generation fare gates will not have the orange fins riders have become accustomed to. They will also be different than swing-style fare gates that were recently installed to enclose elevators into the paid area.

A Bay Area Rapid Transit train can be seen from the Rockridge station on June 7, 2023 in Oakland. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The new gates will be able to handle large crowds without slowing people down as they move in and out of stations while processing their Clipper cards, according to BART officials. The gates will have advanced 3D sensors that are able to detect if someone is in a wheelchair or has a bike, stroller, or luggage with them, allowing for more time before the swing barrier closes. The gates will also have LED lighting.