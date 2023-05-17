(KRON) — A former BART Police Department officer resigned after the department opened an investigation into his alleged racist behavior while off duty. He has since been denied work by a fellow Bay Area police department.

The department issued a statement about the investigation into his behavior on Thursday. The person who reported the videos told police that the BPD officer “used racist and abhorrent language in a video.”

“The language in the video is deeply offensive and has no place at the BART Police Department,” said interim Police Chief Kevin Franklin. “It does not reflect our values as individuals or as a department that prioritizes community policing. BART and the BART Police Department are committed to fighting racism.”

The officer was placed on leave from BPD on May 10. An update posted by the department on Sunday stated that the officer had since resigned from BPD.

KRON4 has confirmed that the former officer also applied for a role in the San Ramon Police Department. However, officials with SRPD learned about the allegations against him and ultimately disqualified him for that role.

An official with the SRPD provided a statement to KRON4 on how the department learned it was the same man:

“On Tuesday morning, I read an article about a BART Police Officer who had resigned after being place on leave for using racial slurs. Knowing that we (the San Ramon Police Department) had a potential police officer candidate from the BART Police Department in our hiring process, I directed one of our special investigators to contact the BART Police Department to determine if this candidate was involved in this internal investigation. We were informed the individual was involved, and he had resigned from the BART Police Department on May 15, 2023. We found the video in question, and the racial slurs and behavior we observed were horrific. Conduct of this nature has no place in law enforcement, and we immediately disqualified the candidate from potential employment with the San Ramon Police Department.”