BART officials pick new gate design to deter fare evaders

SAN FRANCISCO – BART officials on Thursday voted on what would be the new gate design in hopes of deterring future fare evaders.

The board voted for swing-style gates with clear doors that open and close on their own.

The transit agency estimates that they lose roughly $25 million a year from people jumping the gates in order to avoid paying their fair share. 

Replacing all 600 gates system-wide could cost upwards of $150 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

