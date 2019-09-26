BART officials pick new gate design to deter fare evaders

SAN FRANCISCO – BART officials on Thursday voted on what would be the new gate design in hopes of deterring future fare evaders.

The board voted for swing-style gates with clear doors that open and close on their own.

To stop fare evaders – @SFBART has just approved new fare gates. Final details still being decided. Do you think this version will stop people from jumping over or pushing through? @kron4news pic.twitter.com/4FAEsCcAGz — Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) September 26, 2019

The transit agency estimates that they lose roughly $25 million a year from people jumping the gates in order to avoid paying their fair share.

KRON4 file photo

Replacing all 600 gates system-wide could cost upwards of $150 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

