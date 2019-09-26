BART officials pick new gate design to deter fare evaders

SAN FRANCISCO – BART officials on Thursday voted on what would be the new gate design in hopes of deterring future fare evaders.
The board voted for swing-style gates with clear doors that open and close on their own.
The transit agency estimates that they lose roughly $25 million a year from people jumping the gates in order to avoid paying their fair share.
Replacing all 600 gates system-wide could cost upwards of $150 million.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
