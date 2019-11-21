BART Officials: Suspect in deadly train stabbing walked away from psychiatric facility

SOUTH HAYWARD (KRON) – The suspect arrested in the deadly BART train stabbing in South Hayward reportedly walked-away from San Leandro Psychiatric Facility prior to the incident, according to BART officials.

The suspect, 39-year-old Jermaine Jeremiah Brim of Sacramento, was also listed as a missing at-risk person, according to authorities.

It is unknown at this time how long he had been missing.

BART police continue to investigate the stabbing at this time and are trying to figure out where and when the suspect and victim got on the train.

The victim was identified as 49-year-old Oliver Williams of Oakland.

Officials say the fight lasted about 10 minutes and they have footage of the fight from cameras on the train.

BART has about 4,000 cameras installed throughout the system.

They say the cameras captured the fight which all started when the suspect attempted to steal a man’s shoes.

The victim jumped in to try to stop the suspect and ended up getting stabbed to death.

Police say the suspect took off with one of the shoes when the train stopped at South Hayward BART Station.

Brim was arrested about a block away from the station.

The man whose shoe was stolen has not yet come forward but police say they would like to hear from him if he’s willing to talk.

Officers continue to talk to witnesses and are reviewing the video of the fight.

The General Manager of BART, Bob Powers, was at the MacArthur Station talking to riders on Wednesday about their concerns.

“I’m hearing from the riders that they would like to see an additional presence in the system. You know walking the trains and on the platforms. And so the BART board authorized 19 additional police officers July 1st and we’re actively going to hire those and I just want to reassure the public that BART is a safe transit system and that we are doing everything we can to get a fully staffed police department moving forward,” Powers said.

Police say this is an active investigation.