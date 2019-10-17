BART operator injured in accident at Concord train yard

CONCORD (KRON) — A BART train operator’s leg was crushed in a serious accident at the train yard in Concord Tuesday.

Sources told KRON4 the operator involved in this accident is Christine Young, an employee who’s been with the company for more than 20 years.

As of Wednesday night, she is in stable condition at John Muir Medical Center.

BART employees were busy at work Wednesday night at the train yard in Concord — one day after a gruesome injury to a train operator.

The operator was moving two individual cars onto a track where there were other cars.

Young is someone very well liked and respected by co workers, they say.

State officials say she was coupling two trains together and sources say that is when she fell.

Her leg was caught between two cars and crushed.

The extent of the injury is unknown but union leaders say this is the first incident in memory of this magnitude.

This Concord train yard is one of four used by BART.

Union representatives and state officials say there is currently an investigation into what happened.

There is a 10 miles per hour limit when moving cars in the yard.

During this process trains are moved manually by a propulsion machine.

Workers KRON4 talked with said that there are times in this coupling process when the train can suddenly jolt and catch you off guard.

In this case it is still unclear what happened in the moments prior to the accident.

Union officials say the entire BART family is devastated.

BART reps say they can’t talk about personal matters.

