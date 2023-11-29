ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — After more than 50 years of using paper tickets to ride on Bay Area Rapid Transit trains, Wednesday is the last day that they can be used as a form of payment. BART is changing all of its gates to only accept Clipper cards starting Thursday.

For riders with more than a dollar on a paper ticket, BART is refunding the remaining amount. As of October, BART reportedly refunded about $57,000 to riders. The agency said there is no deadline for requesting a refund.

“This change is occurring as BART begins to roll out new state of the art fare gates, which will not accept paper tickets,” BART officials wrote. “The slot for paper tickets will be covered up.”

West Oakland’s BART station will be the first station with new gates installed. More than 700 gates will be installed systemwide by the end of 2025, according to BART officials. The new fare gates will be taller and stronger to prevent fare evaders from hopping over them.

Clipper cards can be downloaded onto mobile phones, and funds can be loaded onto them from there.