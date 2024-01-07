(BCN) — BART plans to make “minor changes” in its schedules on Jan. 15, the public transit system says.

Some departure times have shifted by a few minutes, BART said in a statement.

The biggest change — seven minutes — will be on the Daly City to Berryessa Green line, BART said.

The Antioch train arrival and departure times have also been adjusted to reduce wait times on the transfer platforms, according to the transit system.

Riders are encouraged to check BART’s Trip Planner at https://www.bart.gov/planner.

