(KRON) – Seven people were arrested by BART police in separate incidents Thursday night, according to the BART Police Department.

At one point in the night, four patrol cars were lined up waiting to book people at the Alameda County Jail. The following people were arrested and booked into jail:

Jasmine Hatter, 30, of San Francisco was arrested after she allegedly threatened a rider on the train and brandished a knife near the Castro Valley Station. Hatter was found to be in possession of a box cutter and was issued a prohibition order, according to police.

Antianelle Bigsby, 31, of Oakland was reportedly disturbing a passenger on the train near Lake Merritt Station. Bigsby was found to be in possession of two concealed fixed blade knives. A records check revealed Bigsby had an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant.

Christopher Harris, 30, of San Francisco allegedly created a disturbance near Lake Merritt Station and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Harris attempted to bite a BART police officer during the disturbance.

Matthew Hendry, 28, of Union City was contacted by police for fare evasion at MacArthur Station. A records check revealed he had four outstanding warrants.

Charles Lemmon, 35, of Eureka was contacted by police after he was seen in possession of drug paraphernalia. A records check revealed Lemmon had two outstanding warrants.

Oscar Rostran, 32, of South San Francisco was seen in possession of drug paraphernalia on a train near Fruitvale Station. He was found to be in possession of fentanyl and was arrested. A records check revealed Rostran had two outstanding warrants.

Lawrence Spragan, 41, was contacted by officers for a welfare check at MacArthur Station. A records check revealed he had two outstanding warrants.