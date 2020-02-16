BART police investigate officer-involved shooting at El Cerrito station

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – The El Cerrito BART Station is open again this morning following an officer-involved shooting on Saturday afternoon.

BART police say officers were forced to open fire after a man ran out of a BART car and onto the tracks.

Police believe that he had a gun.

New video was given to KRON4 by Sindy Ochoa who was on the platform at the time of the shooting.

The officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call at the El Cerrito del Norte Station Saturday afternoon when the shooting happened.

The station was then closed for hours.

The station swarmed by police following an officer-involved shooting.

Witness Melanie Turner says she had just gotten on the train and was horrified by what she saw.

BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez says officers were told the man had a gun.

As they approached the man-they apparently saw it as he ran away onto the platform and then onto the tracks.

The man was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As investigators were collecting evidence a handgun was found at the scene but it’s still unclear how many shots were fired.

