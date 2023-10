(BCN) — A person who appeared to have overdosed on a BART train in Oakland early Sunday morning was revived by police, the agency said.

Around 1:15 a.m. at the 12th Street station, an officer administered Narcan to an unresponsive man who appeared to be overdosing, BART police logs show. Narcan reverses the effects of opiates.

The man was revived but refused any further medical assistance and left the station, BART said.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.