(KRON) — BART service across the Transbay Tube was halted for more than an hour on Wednesday due to a person who entered the tracks. BART police are now searching for that person.

BART released a surveillance image of the person Wednesday evening. Anyone who sees him is asked to call (510) 464-7040.

The person entered the tracks at the Embarcadero station. BART police inspected the Transbay Tube before clearing trains to return to normal but did not say anything about what happened to the person on the tracks.

“We are very sorry for the service disruption this individual caused and we are looking to hold them accountable,” BART said.

BART trains were delayed from before 5 p.m. Wednesday to after 6:15 p.m. The SF Bay Ferry added extra boats to cross the bay due to the delay.