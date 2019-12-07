BART police searching for suspect in sexual assault at Millbrae station

MILLBRAE (KRON) — The BART Police Department is searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman overnight Friday in a parking lot elevator at the Millbrae station.

The alleged assault occurred when BART trains were not in service.

A BART agent found the woman early Friday morning and contacted police.

Police have identified the suspect as a homeless man, 38-year-old Roberto Marenco.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-2-inches tall Hispanic man, approximately 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police believe he is driving a white Ford cargo van with a California license plate 7V40543.

Investigators are now combing through surveillance video at the time of the assault.

Police say there was a working camera inside the elevator where the assault is alleged to have taken place.

Those with information on the suspect’s whereabouts are asked to contact BART police at (510) 464-7045.