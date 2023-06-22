SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In an effort to increase the number of officers patrolling on trains, Bay Area Rapid Transit is ready to spend over $8 million to increase pay for BART Police Department officers. The BART Board of Directors unanimously approved a new agreement to increase BART PD salaries to be more in line with other Bay Area law enforcement agencies, the transit agency announced Thursday.

BART PD salaries are 19% below the market average for 10 local comparable jurisdictions, according to BART. The increased salaries are part of a broader effort by BART to attract back ridership by increasing safety on trains.

BART hopes that the pay increase will help BART PD recruit additional staff and retain current officers.

“This represents an important investment in safety and security on BART,” said BART General Manager Bob Powers. “It’s essential that the BART Police Department is competitive in recruiting officers. We know BART is a great place to work, but we’ve lagged behind some other peer law enforcement agencies in salaries. The new agreement levels the playing field – and we’ll put every new officer out patrolling the trains when they come on board.”



In a recent survey, Bay Area residents cited safety concerns and a lack of cleanliness as the main reasons for not riding BART.

“BPD is fully committed to improving the customer experience on BART by maximizing our visible presence in the system,” said BART interim Police Chief Kevin Franklin. “Having more officers patrolling trains is already starting to make a difference and it’s something we want to expand as we invite more riders back to BART.”

The cost of bringing BART PD pay up to par with other Bay Area agencies is around $8.54 million, BART said. That factors in a 2% salary increase that’s already scheduled along with other contractual adjustments. As a result of the board’s approval, the top-step hourly rate for BART police will rise from $55.12 to $67.38.

BART says it will improve police presence on trains by prioritizing deployment of new officers to that at least half of BART PD patrol officers are assigned to ride trains. The agency currently has 28 officer vacancies. When it fills those vacancies, the agency plans to add an additional 448 patrol shifts per month, it says — a 60% increase in the number of officers on trains.