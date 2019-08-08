BART ready to accommodate extra crowds ahead of jam-packed weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area has a jam-packed weekend ahead, with events including Outside Lands, the Giants game, and the Raiders game just to name a few!

If you’re guessing what traffic is going to look like in and out of the city, you can expect congestion pretty much everywhere due to these events in San Francisco and Oakland.

To help ease with traffic and congestion, BART is planning to run longer trains and select additional event trains this weekend.

Outside Lands

BART will run longer trains in the non-commute hours on Friday afternoon and across most hours on Saturday

BART on Sunday will be running select direct service Richmond-Daly City and Warm Springs-Daly City trains in the morning and afternoon

BART will run on a Sunday schedule, in which the Antioch line will be the primary Transbay line and the Dublin/Pleasanton line will terminate at MacArthur Station.

On Sunday evenings after 7 pm, additional event trains will be deployed for festivalgoers leaving Outside Lands for the final night

BART advises Outside Lands festivalgoers to offboard at Civic Center Station and transfer to Muni’s N Judah rail line or 5R Fulton Rapid bus line.

BART plans extra station agent support at Civic Center to help festivalgoers. Both N Judah and 5R will receive additional service, according to Muni. Read more here.

Raiders Game

BART plans to run longer trains on both Richmond-Warm Springs and Daly City-Pleasanton line and will deploy extra event trains

The longer trains and additional event trains will also benefit those heading to Oracle the same night to attend the Banda MS Concert

Keep in mind that next weekend, Aug. 17-18, BART is planning its first of 6 track shutdown weekends between Orinda and Walnut Creek stations and will include two eastbound Highway 24 lane closures next to Lafayette Station.

